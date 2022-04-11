As of 4PM Monday- Today started out with sunny skies, but going into the evening, we are now seeing cloud cover. Clouds will clear overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Rain will be staying to our west for the next few days. We will be very warm with highs in the 80s!

A cold front will bring us rain on Thursday, but the showers and storms will be scattered. Showers are also possible Easter weekend and Monday as low pressure develops over our area. Temperatures will eventually drop into the low 70s next week.