Wednesday Evening Update:

ONE MORE WARM & SUNNY DAY THURSDAY… We will have a near record high of 83 degrees tomorrow! This is over 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Tonight’s low will be 50 degrees with clear skies and sunshine to start our Thursday. There will be increasing clouds Thursday night ahead of a cold front. Friday will be cloudy in the 70s, and showers will be possible at night. The bulk of the rain will come Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND = INDOOR PLANS. Rent a movie and get the blankets and popcorn ready! From Friday to Sunday, I’m expecting very cloudy conditions with on and off light rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s over the weekend. The cooler temperatures are due to a “wedge setup,” where cold air gets trapped on the east side of the mountains and filters down into our area. Southerly flow brings in moisture which is what leads to the clouds and chances of rain.