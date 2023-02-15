11PM Wednesday- Thursday will be even warmer than today, with upper 70s and some spots reaching the 80 degree mark! There will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as we get ready for some rain. A cold front is coming through overnight into Friday, which will bring a line of showers and possibly weak thunderstorms. Less than a quarter of an inch of rain is expected.

Mornings will be mild over the next couple of days, but we have more cold days ahead over the weekend. Lows will be back to around freezing with highs in the 50s Saturday. The warmth will return quickly next week, with mid to upper 70s and a few showers around.