Thursday Morning Update:

Beautiful start to this Thursday morning under mostly clear skies. Patchy fog is possible over the next hour with temperatures anywhere from the mid 50s to low 60s across the CSRA. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm with highs around the 80 degree mark.

Warmer than normal temperatures will continue until Monday of next week. On Monday night, a cold front will pass us bringing a big drop in temperatures. Halloween day will only reach 70 degrees and it will be chilly at night with lows in the mid 40s. Temperatures will continue to fall, making for a cold start to November. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows will be as cold as the mid 30s, which could lead to frost.