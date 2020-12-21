Warm temps the next few days before a BIG Christmas chill! – What to expect

Super night to see the Christmas Star as we’ll have clear skies, still a bit breezy tonight through early tomorrow morning. We’ll enjoy above normal temperatures tomorrow through Christmas Eve. A strong cold front moves in Thursday (Christmas Eve) with rain and isolated thunderstorms. The air behind the front will be the coldest air of the season…just in time for Christmas! Highs will struggle to get to 40 degrees and Lows will fall into the Lower 20s. Not expecting any winter weather concerns.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low 37
Tuesday: Sunny and nice! High 64
Tuesday night: Clear. Low 35
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High 64
Thursday (Christmas Eve): Showers and rain likely. A few isolated thunderstorms, breezy and warm. Skies clear by evening and temperatures will start to fall quickly. High 65. Rain chance 80%
Friday (Christmas Day) Sunny and cold. High 42