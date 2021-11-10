Warm temps for Veterans Day with a few showers. – Check out the forecast

A cold front will move into the CSRA tomorrow night, ahead of the front we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers during your Thursday, Veterans Day, it will continue to be warm with Highs in the middle 70s…cooler where there is more clouds and showers. Not expecting much in the way of rain, as we’ve seen very dry air over us, it will be hard to overcome all the dry air, not thinking we’ll see widespread rain. The front will move to our East and Friday will be wonderful with sunny skies and Highs Lower 70s.

A second front will move in by Saturday, this will bring us much cooler temperatures Sunday through next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 45

Thursday (Veterans day): Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, muggy and warm. High: 76. Rain chance: 40%

Thursday night: Scattered showers. Low: 55. Rain chance: 40

Friday: Sunny, High: 72