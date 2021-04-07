Warm temps continue, with a few scattered showers. – What to expect

We’ll start to pick up a bit more moisture over the next few days. Look for more clouds for tomorrow afternoon with a few isolated showers. A cold front will move our way by Friday and stall out to our West. This will bring us a South winds, so it will be a bit more humid and a few isolated late day storms for Friday. A stronger cold front will be here Saturday with a few more late day storms before sunshine and less humid conditions for Sunday.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Fair. Low 56

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, isolated late day shower. High: 85 Rain chance: 20%

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60

Friday: Partly sunny, a few late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 82 Rain chance: 40%