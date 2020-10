Well above normal temperatures will continue Wednesday through the weekend. Humidity will also be on the increase, this will lead to morning fog and a few isolated showers during the afternoons.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 62

Wednesday: Morning fog, the a mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High 84

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 64

Thursday: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers by afternoon. High 83 Rain chance 20%