High pressure will be in control the rest of this week. Sunshine will allow temperatures to soar into the 80s during the day, but clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Showers and storms return Saturday as a cold front advances east. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Total rainfall amounts will be light, around 0.25″. The temperatures take a tumble in the wake of the front, with highs in the upper 60s on Sunday. Highs will warm back into the 70s going into the following week. Lows will range from the low 40s to the upper 50s. Rain chances return during the second half of the week.