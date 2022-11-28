4PM Monday- It’s been a beautiful day with pleasant temperatures! Highs reached the upper 60s and low 70s with abundant sunshine. High pressure is over the Southeast which will make for another great day tomorrow.

The tables turn on Wednesday as a cold front comes in from the west. A line of showers and storms will come in around 7AM and wrap up in the early afternoon. Gusty winds and heavy rain are likely, with a marginal risk of severe weather for the entire CSRA. The biggest concern is severe level winds. Hail and tornadoes are not expected. Since this is a quick moving line that will be falling apart, rainfall totals shouldn’t surpass one inch.

The temperatures will stay warm through Wednesday, but the cold front bringing the rain will also bring cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday. The morning will be near or below freezing on Friday as well.

The warmth comes back quickly, with 70s on Saturday and Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy through the majority of next week, with isolated showers possible.