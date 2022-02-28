As of 6PM Monday- Temperatures have been cooler the past few days in the upper 50s and 60s. Unlike yesterday though, skies were sunny today with no rain. The sun will stick around all week, but we will say goodbye to the cool temperatures. Highs will reach the low 70s tomorrow and quickly climb into the 80s before the end of the week. 80s will be much more common now as we go into the month of March, with no more cool downs in the near future. Low temperatures will also be well above average.

Starting Tuesday of next week, we will see some showers and storms.