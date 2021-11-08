Warm, Sunny Days and Cool Nights.

As of 10PM Monday- It was a beautiful day! The sun warmed us up into the mid 70s. Tonight is a different story though- it’s already very chilly! Temperatures decreased rapidly once the sun went down. We are currently in the mid 40s with clear skies and calm winds. Early tomorrow morning, expect to wake up to the mid to upper 30s. Once the sun comes up, we will slowly but surely warm up. It will be another above average day when it comes to the high temperature tomorrow.

Warm days and chilly nights will continue throughout most of this week. There will be an increase in clouds Wednesday, and a few showers starting Thursday. Rain and clouds are possible until the start of the weekend, and temperatures will drop. Highs will go back down into the low 60s and even upper 50s this weekend.