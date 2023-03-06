10PM Monday- It was another Spring-like day with 80 degrees as our high in Augusta. We have clear skies now with a lot of sun on tap for Tuesday, along with even warmer temperatures. Expect low to mid 80s across the CSRA, but this will be the last day of it. We will drop back into the 60s starting Wednesday.

A dry cold front will pass tomorrow which will make for breezy conditions. Expect wind gusts around 20-25 mph wind with low relative humidity. Outdoor burning is not recommended since fires could spread rapidly under these conditions. Colder air will move in behind the front, bringing temperatures back to around average on Wednesday. More clouds will move in as well with isolated showers at night.

Temperatures will continue to fall each day with a few showers Thursday night ahead of our next system. We will be under a wedge setup which will make Friday very gloomy with low 60s and scattered showers. Next week, expect similar temperatures with 60s as highs and 40s as lows.