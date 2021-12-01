Warm Start to December, Still Very Dry.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As of 4PM Wednesday- It was a nice day, with temperatures back in the 70s. We had a few more clouds today that will stick around tonight as well, with 5-10 mph winds from the south. Tonight, we will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with a warming trend. Highs will continue to increase, near 80 degrees on Friday. Lows will stay above freezing in the low 40s. Light showers are possible a few days next week with cold front passages, however these fronts will be weak and as of now, we are keeping rain chances under 20%. A mild drought continues for the majority of the CSRA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories