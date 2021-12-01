Warm Start to December, Still Very Dry.

As of 4PM Wednesday- It was a nice day, with temperatures back in the 70s. We had a few more clouds today that will stick around tonight as well, with 5-10 mph winds from the south. Tonight, we will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with a warming trend. Highs will continue to increase, near 80 degrees on Friday. Lows will stay above freezing in the low 40s. Light showers are possible a few days next week with cold front passages, however these fronts will be weak and as of now, we are keeping rain chances under 20%. A mild drought continues for the majority of the CSRA.