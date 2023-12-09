Saturday Morning Update: Waking up this morning, temperatures are on the mild side thanks to southerly winds and cloud cover overnight. Saturday will be the nicer half of the weekend with temperatures well above average in the low to mid 70s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. In the evening to overnight hours, clouds will increase and showers will start to move into the northwestern CSRA. Overnight lows will remain warm with the showers and cloud cover and only cool into the upper 50s.

Sunday we’re tracking showers and possible storms moving in ahead of, and along, an approaching cold front. We’ve issued a VIPIR 6 alert day for Sunday, as we’re under a moderate risk for severe weather, with heavy rain and damaging winds being the main risks.