As of 9AM Saturday- This morning is partly cloudy and warm, with temperatures in the low 70s. We will heat up into the upper 80s with storms firing up in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong, with a Marginal Risk of severe weather in place. If we have severe weather, it would be for gusty winds and/or small hail. The chance is very low though. Storms will be isolated, so you do not need to cancel outdoor plans. Just keep an eye on radar, and remember when thunder roars, head indoors!

Tomorrow will be very similar to today, but we are not under a severe weather risk. More storms are in the forecast for the entire week ahead, but they will be isolated to scattered. High temperatures will remain seasonable in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s. We will be back to sunshine next weekend!