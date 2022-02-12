Warm Saturday & Cool Sunday.

As of 9AM Saturday- It’s a cloudy and cold morning but conditions will improve later on today. Temperatures will warm into the 70s once again and we will see a bit of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow, but temperatures will be much different. We have cold air moving in, dropping our highs into the 50s and 60s Sunday through Tuesday.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will rise back into the 70s, and rain chances are going up. Rain and storms are most likely Thursday and Friday, with a few showers Saturday through Monday.