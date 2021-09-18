Warm, Muggy Weekend…Cool, Fall Weather on the Way!

As of 9AM Saturday- This weekend will be warm and muggy, with slight chances of showers and storms. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s, and lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Dewpoints and humidity will remain high as moisture stays in the Southeast.

There are big changes to the forecast by mid next week. A cold front will be approaching our area, so rain chances will stay high for the next few days. However, once that cold front passes, we will be drying out and cooling down significantly. Behind the front, northerly winds will bring in cold air from Canada. Conveniently, Wednesday is the first day of Fall, and by Thursday it will feel like it! High temperatures will drop to the low 80s and lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. By next weekend, we will still be dry, sunny, and below average when it comes to temperatures. Get ready for some awesome weather!