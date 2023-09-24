Sunday Evening Update: We had a beautiful weekend with nice weather expected again tomorrow. It will be a warm day, but no more than a couple degrees above our average high of 86. I’m expecting mid to upper 80s across the CSRA for Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will also be clear in the morning with upper 50s to low 60s. There won’t be any rain until the latter half of Tuesday.

High pressure will build overhead with a northeast wind coming in starting Tuesday. This will form a wedge setup, meaning it will become cooler, cloudy, and wet. Rain chances will be between 30-40% Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll dry out and begin to see clearing on Friday. Upper 70s to low 80s will stick around though, even into the weekend and next week. There won’t be any more rain after Thursday for the foreseeable future.