11PM Sunday- It was a great weekend! We had no rain, plenty of sunshine, and temperatures in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Tonight is clear in the 60s and low 70s. Expect a pleasant Monday morning with an increase in clouds in the afternoon. There will be isolated evening storms for the northern portion of the CSRA. There is a marginal risk of severe weather, however I am not anticipating anything other than some thunder and lightning.

High temperatures are on the rise! Monday will still be below average in the mid 80s, but we will reach 90 both Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are low over the next few days, but a frontal passage Thursday will bring a higher chance. Temperatures will cooldown again from the front, back into the 80s to finish off the week.

Next weekend looks nice and sunny, with an increase in temperatures again next week!