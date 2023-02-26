6PM Sunday- Today was around 20 degrees warmer than yesterday! We had upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. The warm weather will be with us all week, and winds are increasing for Monday. There is a Wind Advisory for Wilkes and Taliaferro County from 10AM-7PM. Winds could gust up to 40 mph, and expect 25-35 mph for the rest of the CSRA. There’s also a 20% chance of light showers in the evening.

Tuesday will be our sunniest day of the week, and each day will be breezy. Winds will especially be high on Thursday and Friday as we have rain and storms moving in. The Storm Prediction Center has put the CSRA under a 15% probability of severe storms Friday. When we see this 6 days out, it means severe storms are likely, so we will be watching it very closely. The timeline as of now looks to be Friday morning through early evening. Stay with us throughout the week for updates.

We will continue our weekend cooldown pattern, with highs back into the 60s Saturday and Sunday, due to the passing cold front.