7AM Friday- Good morning! It was very cloudy overnight but now skies are clearing nicely. There’s also some patchy fog around the CSRA. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM for Wilkes, Taliaferro, Glascock, Warren, and Hancock counties. Other than that, it will be mostly sunny the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s through low 80s.

By around 3PM, isolated storms will fire up ahead of a cold front. The northern portion of the CSRA will likely stay dry today, with the storms only around Augusta and southward. They will become scattered and stronger as they move off towards the Southeast. The Southeastern portion of the CSRA is under a marginal risk of severe weather today with damaging winds and hail possible, but unlikely. The storms will end before midnight and skies will clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s through low 60s.

Saturday morning and afternoon will be sunny and dry. Around 6PM, another batch of heavy rain will move in from the Southwest. The entire CSRA will be dealing with widespread, heavy rain showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will be some storms as well, with the far southern portion of the CSRA under a marginal risk of severe weather for Saturday night. The chance of damaging winds and hail is very low once again. The bulk of the rain will push out by noon, with isolated storms still possible in the afternoon. Rainfall totals from now to Sunday will be between 1-3.” Highs will drop back into the 70s.

Finally, we will have a long stretch of dry weather from next Monday through Thursday. Expect sunny, breezy days with highs below average in the 70s. The end of the week will be a bit warmer with more clouds and possible rain.