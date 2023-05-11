7PM Thursday- It was a mostly cloudy Thursday, but we stayed dry and temperatures hovered right around average in the 80s. We will begin to see an unsettled weather pattern tomorrow which will continue through next week.

Tomorrow and Friday will be similar with a line of scattered storms moving in around 6PM. Expect thunder and lightning with brief heavy downpours, but severe weather is unlikely. On Sunday, we have another chance of rain and storms and it will be hotter. Highs should reach the low 90s, and then drop off to the mid 80s again next week. Rain chances will stay in the forecast each day, but most of the activity will be isolated to scattered with weak storms.