A cold front is pushing through the CSRA tonight, but it is moisture starved. Expect mostly clear skies with a low around the mid-60s. On Saturday, the front will become stationary. This, combined with daytime heating, may cause spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms. No severe weather is forecast at this time. Temperatures will peak around average near 90 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s as the rain and storms fade away. As a trough moves into the region on Father’s Day, we may see a return of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is forecast at this time. Temperatures will peak around average near 90 degrees. An upper-level low to the west will bring in additional moisture overnight. More rain and storms are on the way for Juneteenth thanks to this upper-level disturbance. Wet weather will persist through the rest of the week due to a persistent upper-level low. The outcome will be temperatures in the low 80s, much lower than average. Expected rainfall amounts of 3–5 inches could lead to flooding issues. At this point, it is too early to determine whether or not there will be severe weather.