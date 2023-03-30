AS OF 5 PM: High pressure remained in control today, bringing plentiful sunshine. The temperatures were warmer, but still seasonable in the 70s. Going into tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s. Patchy fog is possible. A warm and dry end to March is on tap for Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will become breezy going into the weekend as a cold front impacts the CSRA. A weakening line of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather, mainly for areas south of I-20. The primary threat is damaging winds, but we can’t rule out hail or an isolated tornado. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could top 30 mph. There is also a marginal risk of excessive rainfall. Even though the rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side (0.10″ to 0.5″), the recent heavy rains have saturated our soils, and this could result in isolated flooding with additional rainfall. We briefly dry out on Sunday as high pressure builds back in. An unsettled weather pattern shapes up for the first week of April. Right now, the rain chances look slight. There will be plenty of cloud cover with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s.