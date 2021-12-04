Warm & Dry Weekend, Big Changes Next Week…

As of 9AM Saturday- Today will be another warm day! We will reach the mid to upper 70s by the late afternoon, and a few clouds will stick around throughout the day and evening. Tonight will be above average as well, with lows in the mid 40s. The warm and dry weather continues for the next couple days as well.

We have a big change coming Tuesday. We will finally have some showers on and off Tuesday evening through Friday. These days will also be mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures will be in the 60s instead of 70s. By the weekend, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will warm back up.