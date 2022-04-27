As of 4PM Wednesday- After a stormy Tuesday, the sun has returned today! Temperatures warmed into the mid 70s. A northerly wind kept us 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tomorrow morning will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s. As high pressure moves in, winds will shift to the south which will warm us back up each day.

This weekend, we will be in the mid 80s with a few showers and storms. Low rain chances stick around through all of next week as temperatures climb into the upper 80s.