Warm Days Ahead, Weekend Rain

As of 5PM Wednesday- Temperature wise, today was very similar to yesterday, with the entire area reaching the 60s. The difference was that it was a much cloudier day. Those clouds will stick around for the next few days, and we will finally see some rain by the weekend. In the meantime, temperatures are on the rise. We will reach the upper 70s as highs Friday and Saturday. Our lows will even be well above average, in the 40s and 50s.

The rain will continue into the first couple days of next week as well. We will start off the week much cooler in the 50s as highs. By the end of the week, including Christmas, it looks like temperatures will be around average in the low 60s.