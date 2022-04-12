As of 4PM Tuesday- Today was the warmest day of April so far! We will stay in the 80s throughout the rest of the week, but we do have some changes coming…

Clouds will move in early tomorrow morning. We will remain mostly cloudy for the next couple of days. We will have scattered showers early Thursday and a few storms in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of severe weather for the entire CSRA. That severe threat is very low, but we will keep you updated if things change.

More rain showers are expected Easter Weekend as low pressure develops in our area. The timing is still up in the air, but go ahead and make indoor plans just in case. There will also be some storms on Easter Monday. Stay with us for updates.

Temperatures will cool down a bit into the low 70s and upper 60s next week with the sun returning.