Warm & Cloudy Wednesday- Rain Coming

As of 5PM Tuesday- It was a beautiful start to the month of February! We had a lot of sunshine and temperatures made it into the 60s. Tomorrow will be the start of our cloudy, wet, and warm days. Isolated showers are possible tomorrow and Thursday. A cold front will pass us on Friday bringing our highest chance of showers. Temperatures will briefly make it into the 70s by the end of this week before dropping back into the 50s once the front passes. Low pressure will then develop Saturday which could lead to more showers over the weekend for us. Next week, rain chances go down and temperatures stay around average.