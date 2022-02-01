Warm & Cloudy Wednesday- Rain Coming

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Construction is underway on the HUB for Community Innovation in the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods. It is a 33,000-square-foot facility that will house the Boys & Girls Club of the CSRA and four non-profit organizations, including Harrisburg Family Health Care. The organization plans to open a mental health clinic, called Thrive.

"We understand that to be healthy, we have to focus not just on the physical body but also mental health – the way they think, feel and behave," Dr. Faye Hargrove, Harrisburg Family Health Care's Director of Mental Health, explained.