As of 7PM Sunday- It was a nice and warm Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Clouds are building in now ahead of a cold front which will bring us much colder temperatures by the middle of the week.

Tonight, lows will actually be on the mild side in the mid 50s thanks to the cloud cover. It will be another warm day in the low to mid 80s under cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening as the front passes. Temperatures will then drop to the mid to upper 40s.

Even colder air pushes in later on Tuesday, with highs topping off in the low 60s. We have Vipir 6 Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday as low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s! A widespread Frost Advisory is possible for the CSRA with some of our northern counties potentially being under a Freeze Watch or Warning. We will keep you updated when the official alerts come out. Now is the time to start bringing potted plants inside and cover outdoor plants. Remember to keep pets inside as well overnight and dress warm when headed out in the mornings.

Temperatures will slowly warm up by the weekend but still be on the chilly side. Next week looks pretty cloudy and warmer with no rain.