Warm, breezy for Mother’s Day…cooler and wetter next week. – What to expect

It will be a lovely day for Mom as we’ll see breezy and warm conditions for Mother’s Day Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s with a South wind up to 20 mph. Clouds increase for Sunday night as a Cold front will be moving our way by Monday. The front will slowly move through the CSRA during the day Monday, we’ll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by late afternoon. The front will move through and looks to stall to our South by Monday night. This will lead to unsettled pattern for a few days until things start to change by late Thursday. We’ll see a daily chance of showers and Highs will be well below normal with only lower 70s during the day…some models give us Highs in the upper 60s by Wednesday…not ready to go that low as of yet, however its something we’ll be watching as we move through the week. Skies will clear by Friday with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 52

Mother’s Day Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 88

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warmer Low: 65

Monday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, late day scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warm and humid. High: 85 Rain chance: 40%