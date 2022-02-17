Warm and Windy for today, VIPIR 6 Alert Day issued for Friday morning

As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog and temps are very warm, in the low to mid and even upper 50s. We’ll see a partly sunny sky with a small chance for a few showers during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY for Friday morning due to the potential for strong storms which could produce hail and strong gusty winds. A lake wind advisory is in effect from 7pm tonight to 7am Friday morning. After the early morning showers and storms, skies clear for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.