Warm and Windy Christmas forecast! – Here’s the latest

We’ll see well above normal temperatures this Christmas Day as our Highs will reach the lower 70s, winds will be brisk, as southwest winds will gust up to 25mph. We’ll keep these warm temperatures through the Christmas weekend into much of next week! We’ll keep things dry as well until we get to a better chance of showers by late next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy, windy and warm. Winds southwest 15-20 with gust up to 30mph. High: 72

Christmas night: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 54

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 74

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 73