Wednesday Evening Update: Another clear night with mid to upper 50s when headed out the door Thursday morning. The afternoon will be warm again with low to mid 80s. Clouds are headed our way from the west, ahead of a cold front. Thursday will be a bit more cloudy than it was today, but still dry.

The front will bring us a few light showers Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies. A secondary front with no rain will move through on Saturday, bringing in cold air from Canada. The weekend will be sunny and breezy with highs falling into the 70s. The main story is the chilly mornings though, as we’ll be in the low to upper 40s Sunday through next Tuesday. By the middle of next week, we’ll have a quick warmup with 80s again in the afternoons and lows back into the 50s.

Little to no rain expected once again next week.