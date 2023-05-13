We kicked off the day with patchy fog, but it is now clearing with clouds sticking around. A few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s. Patchy fog develops again late tonight, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Mother’s Day starts off dry, but by the afternoon, a few showers and storms could pop up across the CSRA. Highs will approach 90 degrees. A cold front swings through on Monday, bringing with it a higher chance of showers and storms. A few of them could be strong to severe. The main threats are heavy rain and damaging winds. We have a brief break from the active weather on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures near 80 degrees. Temperatures remain in the lower 80s during the remainder of next week, with continued chances of showers and storms.