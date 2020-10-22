Warm and muggy conditions for the next few days. – What to expect

An onshore flow of moisture from the Atlantic will continue the next few days. This will give us a slight chance of showers and add more humidity to the mix. A cold front will arrive by Saturday night, this may fire off a few more showers, however not much cool air behind the front as we’ll see mid 80s again by Monday of next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Some patchy fog in places. Low 64

Friday: Mix of sun & clouds, warm. Slight chance of an isolated shower. High 84. Rain chance 20%

Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild. Some patchy fog in places. Low 64

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid, scattered late afternoon and evening showers. High 84. Rain chance 30%

Sunday: Partly sunny, slight chance of an isolated shower. High 83. Rain chance 20%