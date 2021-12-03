Warm and dry weekend…rain is likely next week! – Check out the forecast

Get set for a warm weekend with southwest winds and a bit more clouds, we’ll see middle to upper 70s Saturday…a weak cold front moves through Sunday, this will drop temps into the lower 70s. A stronger cold front arrives late Monday, this could give us a shower or two, but look for cooler temperatures for Tuesday. the good news comes by Wednesday and Thursday as our next front enters the area…this will give us our best rain chance in over a month! Widespread showers and rain is likely…more on that as we move through the weekend.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 47
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 77
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 72
Monday: Sun and clouds, late day shower. High: 74 Rain chance: 20%