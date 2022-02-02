Warm and breezy next few days…changes by the weekend. – Take a look

Much warmer temperatures the next couple of days as we’ll see widespread 70s across the CSRA. A strong Winter storm is developing to our west. The “winter” weather will stay well to our North, however a cold front will move through late Friday night and put a quick end to our little taste of Spring! Ahead of the front look for periods of showers much of the day Friday. Much cooler air moves in for the weekend as we’ll fall below normal with Highs in the 50s. The models are all over the road for the weekend trying to wrap around the possibility of Low pressure developing Saturday night which would bring a quick shot of rain and with enough cold air in place and bit of a wintry mix over the Northern CSRA. We need to sit tight and let this flesh out some more over the next 24-36 hours…I don’t have much confidence in winter weather with this system, but again, we’ll know more by tomorrow. Check out the video above for more on the developing Winter Storm.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 50

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and warm. A few isolated showers possible. High: 77 Rain chance: 20%

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely, breezy and warm. High: 72 Rain chance: 70%