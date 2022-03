As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the low to mid 50s. Sky will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers, lows in the low 60s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Thursday for the potential for strong to severe storms, gusty winds 35+ mph, hail, and isolated tornados possible.