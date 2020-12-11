Walking on sunshine! Great forecast the next few days! – Take a look

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll see some wonderful temperatures the next few days as Highs will be around 70. A cold front will be here by late Sunday giving us a chance of showers. By Monday a fast moving system will swing in and give us a better chance of rain through Monday afternoon. Look for cooler temperatures as we move into next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low 40

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 70

Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 46

Saturday: Increasing clouds, warm. High 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High 69

Monday: Cloudy with showers likely through midday. Cooler. High 59

