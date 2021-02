A small disturbance to our Southwest will move into the CSRA by early morning. Look for a few showers off to work and school, we'll see sunshine by afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s. We'll see a number of small systems head our way Wednesday and Thursday with chances of showers. A cold front will give us a better chance of showers/rain for Friday, we'll turn cooler by the weekend. The much colder air looks to be holding off until possibly the following week. This is something we'll continue to watch over the next few days.

Here's your forecast: