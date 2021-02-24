Vipir Alert Forecast: Quick break from spring temps on the way. – What to expect, check here

We’ve enjoyed some awesome temperatures the last few days. We’ll see Highs in the 70s for Thursday, however a cold front will move through late Thursday with cooler conditions and a better chance of scattered showers by Friday. Highs in the lower 60s. A warm front will move through the CSRA by late Friday, this will once again bring back the 70s for the weekend, this time we’ll see a bit more clouds and a few showers Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear. Low: 46
Thursday: Increasing clouds. High: 74
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with scattered showers midday through early afternoon. High: 62 Rain chance: 30%