Vipir Alert Forecast: Another beauty coming our way Wednesday! -Check your forecast here.

Another day of sunshine and warm temperatures coming for Wednesday. High pressure will move to our East by Thursday. This will allow for a cold front to move through by Thursday evening with cooler temperatures by Friday. Rain chance will increase Friday as we’ll see scattered showers move in on and off during the day. We’ll be in the 70s tomorrow and Thursday and lower 60s by Friday. Weekend is still a bit iffy with our chance of showers, more on that to come later this week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 38
Wednesday: Sunny. High 73
Wednesday night: A few clouds. Low: 45
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 70
Friday: Cloudy, cooler with scattered showers. High: 60 Rain chance: 40%