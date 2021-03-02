Vipir Alert Day Wednesday, as heavy rain is likely tonight through tomorrow. – What to expect, check here.

Low pressure will track to our South and spread plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture over the area. This will lead to periods of rain with heavy rain at times. The heaviest rain will be in the southern part of the CSRA. Temperatures will hold in the 40s tonight and once this system moves out to the East by midday Wednesday, we’ll see sunshine by afternoon and Highs will rebound to Near 60. Sunshine for Thursday will have us Near 70 degrees.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Periods of showers and rain, isolated thunderstorm South of Augusta. Low: 42 Rain chance: 100%

Vipir Alert Day Wednesday: Showers and rain through midday, some rain will be heavy. Skies will clear by afternoon, breezy. High: 60 Rain chance: 100% before Noon. Winds: NNW 10-15mph

Wednesday night: Clear. Low 37

Thursday: Sunny. High: 70