Vipir Alert Day Sunday. Strong storms likely. – What to expect, check here

A line of thunderstorms will move through the CSRA early tomorrow afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. It will be warm and windy for Sunday morning. The storms will move West to East, with some storms producing damaging winds, hail and dangerous lightning. The Tornado threat is low with this event. The storms will move done and to the East by 7PM. Look for clearing skies and breezy cooler temperatures. We’ll have the latest on the storms all day Sunday on air, Facebook , Twitter and here on wjbf.com

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Low: 66

Vipir Alert Day Sunday: Becoming cloudy with showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some storms will contain damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Warm, windy and humid. Highs Near 80 Western/Norther CSRA. 85 – 87 degrees central and southern CSRA. Rain chance: 60%

Monday: Sunny and cooler. High: 72