Vipir Alert Day lifted, a few more showers expected for Thursday night

As of 4:30PM: Most of the showers from this morning and afternoon have passed us by, and only a few more are expected for this evening. We’ve had close to 0.5″ in Augusta so far with the most rainfall in Louisville, at close to 0.65″ As we continue into the night things will actually clear up, and to start tomorrow could be clearer than today. Clouds will return later however, and bring a few isolated showers with them.

Changes come for the weekend, as we clear up later Saturday, Halloween Sunday couldn’t be better: clearer, drier, and a little warmer.