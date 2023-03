As of 7am Friday: Sky is partly sunny with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for this afternoon and evening for the potential for a few strong to severe storms and strong wind gusts of 40+ mph.

Clearing late tonight with morning lows in the low 50s. The weekend looks great with lots of sunshine and drier air in place. Highs in the low to mid 70s.