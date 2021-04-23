Vipir Alert Day for Heavy Rain/Strong Storms tomorrow. – What to expect.

Strong storm system to our West will move to our North and push a cold front through the CSRA by late Saturday night. Ahead of the front will be periods of rain and thunderstorms starting as early as 8AM and ending by 2AM Sunday. Some storms will have heavy rain, gusty winds with a a few storms containing damaging winds, large hail and isolated Tornadoes. The entire system moves our by Sunday morning…with Sunday looking great! Sunshine and Near 80. Be sure to stay with WJBF-TV News Channel 6 for the very latest with the forecast.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55

Vipir 6 Alert Day Saturday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. A few strong to sever storms with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. High: 73. Rain chance: 100%

Vipir Alert Saturday night: Rain and thunderstorms ending late. Low: 57 Rain chance: 80%

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice! High: 79

Monday: Sunny. High: 82