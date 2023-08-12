Saturday Morning Update: Welcome to the weekend! This morning we’re dealing with some areas of patchy to dense fog limiting visibility down to less than 1 mile in McCormick, Saluda and Edgefield Counties. Use caution as you’re hitting the roads early this morning!

Once the fog clears out, our main concern is the heat! It’s a VIPIR 6 ALERT WEEKEND! Air temps will be in the mid to upper 90s today, but when factoring in the humidity, it will feel dangerously hot! A heat advisory is in effect from 10am-8pm today for the western half of the viewing area with heat indices up to 106. Even if your county is not included in the advisory, don’t let your guard down, as it will still feel like triple digit heat. Stay hydrated, check on your neighbors and do all you can to stay indoors and cool!